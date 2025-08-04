Can Lindsay Lohan play guitar and sing? What we know about her musical talent

Lindsay Lohan is returning to the role that made her a 2000s teen icon - and she’s bringing her guitar with her. In the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, titled Freakier Friday, Lohan reprises her role as Anna Coleman, the rebellious teen-turned-mom who originally fronted the fictional rock band Pink Slip. The sequel, due in theaters on August 8, features a full-on band reunion, and yes, Lohan performs a new, more “complicated” guitar solo. Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman performing with the fictional band "Pink Slip" in the final scene of the original 2003 film.(X/@yyungtaco)

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old actress said, “I was excited because I started my lessons again, because I haven’t played in a long time... It was really fun.” She added that it was “nice” to return to singing and performing in a film, something she hadn’t done “since I was young.”

“It’s not me singing - it’s Anna”

Lohan’s musical comeback isn’t without its challenges. In her ELLE Summer 2025 cover interview with Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, she admitted it was “kind of nerve-racking” to sing again - not because of her vocal skills, but because she wasn’t doing it as herself. “When I was doing [the original Freaky Friday], I was also recording an album, so it was part of my life at the time,” said Lohan, who released her debut studio album Speak in 2004. “In this movie, I was singing it as [my character] Anna, whereas before felt more like Lindsay singing.” She also acknowledged the emotional weight of reprising the music: “Just seeing the reaction that people had to [Pink Slip] was so heartwarming. Like I almost wanted to cry because I didn’t realize how big it really became.”

Pink Slip is back - and so is the music!

The sequel includes new songs performed by the band, and according to both Lohan and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, one of them might just be “the song of the summer.” In a 2024 interview with People, Curtis confirmed, “Pink Slip is back, let’s put it that way.” Original bandmates Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson are returning as well.

Lohan said the performance scenes even drew live cheers on set. “When we were [filming the songs], audience members were like, ‘Encore!’ And we were like, ‘We only have one song, we didn’t think this through!’” The film, she added, has “more music” than the original - and at least one track “tugs on your heartstrings.”

A still from Freaky Friday (2003) showcasing Anna Coleman's band, "Pink Slip".(X/@kayisnotokay_)

So... can she really play and sing?

The short answer: yes. Lohan has showcased her musical abilities in multiple films and real-life performances over the years. Besides her work in Freaky Friday, she sang in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, and A Prairie Home Companion. She’s also released two studio albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw), proving that music has always been part of her artistic identity - even if it occasionally takes a back seat to acting.

With guitar lessons restarted and a new rock performance on the horizon, Lindsay Lohan is ready to remind audiences that she’s not just Anna Coleman or a nostalgic Disney star - she’s a performer in her own right, and she’s got the chops to prove it.