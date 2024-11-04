Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek reveals he has colorectal cancer: 'There’s reason for optimism'

American television star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The actor revealed this in an interview with People Magazine, in which he also added that he was doing well after the diagnosis. (Also read: James Van Der Beek shares unseen picture with his children on birthday) James Van Der Beek is best known for playing the titular role in Dawson's Creek

James Van Der Beek has cancer

James Van Der Beek, 47, spoke to People recently and said, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

However, the actor dismissed any cause for alarm and added, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.” The actor has continued to work despite the diagnosis, managing his treatment and acting career. He is set to star in Sidelined: The QB and Me, a Tubi original film that will be out later this month. Earlier this year, he starred in an episode of the TV show Walker.

Earlier this year, James joined hands with Fox Network for a special program to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. The special was called The Real Full Monty. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "I will be doing a special on @foxtv to raise awareness for early detection of prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer! It will not be called Dawson’s Crack, however (that name was already taken by a porno made in early aughts that a crew member gave to me on VHS as one of the most hilarious wrap gifts ever - and was discovered by a very embarrassed TSA security worker right after 9/11 as I brought it back to show the DC crew. It’s a good story maybe I’ll tell in its entirety one day."

James Van Der Beek's career

James Van Der Beek is best known for playing Dawson Leery on the hit show Dawson's Creek from 1998-2003. In a career that has spanned over three decades, the actor has also starred in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012–2013), CSI: Cyber (2015–2016), and Pose (2018). He is married to business consultant Kimberley, with whom he has six children.