Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame

Deborra-Lee Furness's boasting about her relationship with Hugh Jackman recently has been brought back after the actor announced to the world that he is in love with Sutton Foster. Following their split, Deborra-Lee acknowledges Hugh Jackman's connection with Sutton amidst past suspicions.(@@RealHughJackman/X)

Hugh and Sutton were spotted holding hands during a dinner date in Santa Monica, California. The pair, who previously starred together in Broadway’s acclaimed revival of The Music Man, have been the subject of romantic speculation for months.

Before their separation in September 2023, Deborra-Lee told People Magazine that “We do everything together.” She humorously admitted that she left the “tap dancing” to Hugh. She even joked about stepping into Sutton Foster’s role if needed. “You’d have to push me onto the stage,” she laughed, noting that she knew Sutton’s lines well enough to fill in “in a pinch.”

Deborra finds relief after seeing photos of Hugh Jackman with Sutton Foster

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their split after 27 years of marriage in a joint statement, stating, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Insiders now claim that Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief after seeing photos of Hugh and Sutton together. “She has been plagued with suspicions,” a source told Daily Mail.

“She was told it wasn’t true and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together. But something in her heart told her that this was not true.”

“She trusted her intuition, and her intuition was right. She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted. She can now fully close this chapter and move on,” the insider added.

Rumours about Hugh and Sutton’s closeness had been circulating since their time on Broadway, but Deborra-Lee appeared to acknowledge the rumours by liking an October Instagram post claiming Hugh was “running off with the mistress.”

Following the tension, reports surfaced that Deborra-Lee was upset with Hugh’s friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for allegedly staying silent about the affair. “Deb feels blindsided. She feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening, and they all chose to keep their mouths shut,” a source told Radar Online.