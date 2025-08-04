Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy pay emotional tribute to fan Kelly, vow to care for her daughter

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, are heartbroken over the passing of a devoted fan. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, to share the news that Kelly, a longtime supporter of boy band, New Kids on the Block, had died following injuries sustained in an accident, as per a Parade report. Kelly was not just another fan; over the years, she had developed a real bond with the duo. Wahlberg and McCarthy both shared emotional tributes online, expressing their grief. Donnie Wahlberg mourned the loss of a devoted fan, Kelly, whom he referred to as his 'sister' in a post.(Instagram/@donniewahlberg)

Donnie Wahlberg pays tribute to 'sister' Kelly

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Wahlberg posted a photo of himself hugging Kelly and wrote, "I often say 'life is precious' and 'tomorrow is not promised.' We are reminded of this every day. We feel it every time we have to say goodbye to a loved one, or to a BH Family member. Today is, painfully, one of those difficult days."

Further, the actor remembered Kelly as someone who left a lasting impression on him. "Kelly was a Blockhead, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and more. I got to know Kelly pretty well over the last few years, though she's been around for a long time. I got to know her family over the last few days, though I hope to know them for a long time," he reflected.

Read the full post below:

What struck him most was her spirit, the way she followed her heart and lived without hesitation. "Learning about how Kelly lived, traveled, followed her heart, planned then packed for a trip whenever her spirit was moved (to solo Joe/Vegas/The Clubhouse/I Got It parties/JK opening for N' Sync or even to beautiful landmarks around the country with her family), I realized that she truly lived life the way we all say we want to — TO THE FULLEST!"

Wahlberg mourned the sudden loss of Kelly, with heartfelt words, “She is now on the greatest road trip of them all, with him… She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be celebrated. My Blockhead sister & Donnie girl forever,”

Jenny McCarthy posts emotional tribute for Kelly

Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy also shared a moving tribute for Kelly on Instagram. Posting a photo of them together, she wrote, “My dear sweet Kelly. It all seems so surreal". Recalling how her husband had always spoken fondly of her, she added, “I truly felt like I met a friend when I met you." McCarthy said she and Wahlberg would miss her deeply and promised to look after Kelly’s daughter, Keira.

FAQs

1. Who was Donnie Wahlberg talking about in his tribute?

He was remembering Kelly, a beloved "friend" and fan who passed away.

2. What did Donnie say about Kelly's passing?

He said it was painful and hard to understand, but believes she is now at peace.

3. What is Donnie Wahlberg most famous for?

Wahlberg is popular for being a founding member of boy band New Kids on the Block and for starring in the TV series Blue Bloods.