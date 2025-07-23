Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi selling UK home for $30 million. Here's why

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have moved out of their house after staying at the Cotswolds-based property in England for about a month. They have listed their UK home for a whopping $30 million (or £22.5 million), The Wall Street Journal reported. Ellen Degeneres has put her UK home with partner Portia de Rossi for sale.

DeGeneres, who hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show until 2022, moved out of California along with de Rossi and relocated to the UK last year, following the re-election of US President Donald Trump.

Ellen DeGeneres' home for sale

Less than a year after shifting to England, DeGeneres and de Rossi have now moved on to a new house. They have listed their 43-acre estate in the Cotswolds, dubbed as Kitesbridge Farm, for £22.5 million (roughly $30 million), The Wall Street Journal quoted listing agent Andrew Barnes of UK Sotheby’s International Realty as saying.

The property was purchased by them for $20 million in spring 2024. Barnes told the news outlet that they carried out "extensive renovation" there, but have now moved to a large, more contemporary estate. Their new house is located nearby to Kitesbridge Farm.

Why is Ellen DeGeneres selling her UK home?

In a statement, DeGeneres informed that the new property did not have space for her partner's horses. “When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses... We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," DeGeneres said.

Situated in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire, the Kitesbridge Farm has a total living space of 16,600 sq ft, which is spread across multiple structures and remains connected through glass walkways.

The main house, which has six bedrooms, dates back to the 1700s and remains connected to a two-bedroom guesthouse. Also, there is a separate party barn with a pub, while another building has a heated swimming pool and gym.

At the time of purchase, the property was “quite tired, with a quite basic finish,” according to Barnes. He added that the couple brought 70 workers, who worked for four-and-a-half months to completely renovate the estate, despite the contractors telling them that this would take almost a year to 18 months.

After staying there for about a month, they have now moved out, and Barnes said that their new residence looks like it belongs "in Malibu".

Kitesbridge Farm remains one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Cotswolds.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi had in August last year sold their house near California's Santa Barbara for $96 million. They purchased that property for about $70 million.

FAQs:

1. For how long have Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi been together?

According to People magazine, they first met each other backstage at a 2001 concert.

2. When did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi get married?

They tied the knot in 2008.

3. What's the net worth of Ellen DeGeneres?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has total earnings of $500 million.