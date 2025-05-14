Menu Explore
George and Amal Clooney can't keep ‘papering over the cracks’ in their marriage: Report

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 14, 2025 08:59 AM IST

Amal Clooney feels sidelined by his theater ambitions and is eager to return to Europe, while George wants to stay in New York.

George Clooney’s celebrated return to the stage in Good Night, and Good Luck may be winning him standing ovations on Broadway, but behind the curtain, his marriage with Amal Clooney is reportedly under increasing strain. 

Amal Clooney feels neglected as George's theater ambitions grow, causing strain in their marriage. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)
Amal Clooney feels neglected as George's theater ambitions grow, causing strain in their marriage. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

Why so? Amal is feeling increasingly sidelined due to George’s growing passion for theatre. “They realize they can't keep papering over the cracks,” one insider told Radar Online

“Despite George's best efforts to try and smooth-talk his way out of the situation, the fact is they have virtually been leading separate lives for quite some time.”

ALSO READ| George and Amal Clooney are telling Brad Pitt to ‘stop dragging’ his feet with Ines de Ramon

Since tying the knot in 2014, Clooneys have spent most of their time in a chateau in the South of France, their scenic Lake Como villa, and a countryside estate in England. But in recent months, the family has been based in Manhattan, where George has been starring in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, playing legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Amal ready to leave New York as George eyes another Broadway run

Amal reportedly put much of her own work on hold to support George’s Broadway dream. But “Now, George has caught the theater bug and he's talking about staying in New York to do another play, which has Amal at her wits' end,” the source said.

“That’s definitely not on her agenda. She’s already sacrificed enough for him by moving to New York so he could fulfill his Broadway dream. She thinks one play is enough.”

The couple's children, 7-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have been with them in New York, but Amal is said to be eager to return to Europe. “George wants to stay on the East Coast, where he's making lots of new friends and impressing old ones,” the insider added.

ALSO READ| Amal Clooney ‘fed up’ with George Clooney's constant ‘J.Lo this, J.Lo, that’ ranting: Report

“But Amal has business in London and Europe that she needs to attend to, and she's not sold on America as a full-time base.”

“As far as she’s concerned, now is the time for George to start prioritizing his life around her and the kids rather than his showbiz career,” the insider told Radar Online, and added, “George is torn between the two – and therein lies the problem.”

