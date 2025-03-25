George Clooney says goodbye to romantic roles. Know the reason behind his decision

Actor George Clooney, who stole many hearts with a slew of swoon-worthy films, has declared that he's done with romantic movies. Also read: Trump slams 60 Minues over ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, ‘He fought hard for Sleepy Joe, then dumped him like a dog' George Clooney participates in the Good Night, and Good Luck Broadway cast announcement at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

No more romantic roles for George Clooney

The actor shared his decision to not act in “romantic films anymore” when he appeared on 60 Minutes to promote his starring role in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, reports Variety.

After correspondent Jon Wertheim recalled George's "Sexiest Man of the Year phase" in the early 2000s, the actor said it "was a big time for" him but things are different now for him, career-wise.

“Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men,” George said, adding, “That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore”.

When it comes to the actor’s filmography, he has appeared in many romance films such as 1996’s One Fine Day with Michelle Pfeiffer, 2003’s Intolerable Cruelty with Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2009's Up in the Air with Vera Farmiga and the most recent Ticket to Paradise with '90s rom-com queen Julia Roberts.

What’s next for George Clooney?

George is currently making his Broadway debut in the production Good Night, and Good Luck, which is based on his 2005 movie of the same name. Both the play and the movie are about broadcast news legend Edward R Murrow and his work during the witch hunts of Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s. The actor is playing Murrow in the stage production. The play began preview performances on March 12, and will officially open on April 3.

Last month, George told reporters in New York that he’s “nervous” about starring in his first Broadway show. “The fun part about this is we get to do a play about a subject matter that’s very close to our hearts … which is telling the truth,” George said.