Hailey Bieber gives sweet shoutout to husband Justin Bieber amid split rumours

Hailey Bieber made a rare comment about her marriage to Justin Bieber as rumours about their split grow rampant. The 28-year-old gave a sweet shoutout to her husband at the 2025 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where she was named beauty innovator of the year, Page Six reported.

Hailey Bieber's sweet shoutout to Justin Bieber amid rumours

On Thursday, Hailey took to the stage to receive an award for her Rhode beauty line. She thanked her brand's founding partner, Lauren Ratner, hairstylist Jen Atkin, who presented her with the award, and her friends for “being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders.”

The model closed her acceptance speech with a special mention to Justin, saying, “I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you.” Hailey's sweet nod to the Baby hitmaker comes amid negative speculations about their marriage.

Justin's recent public appearances have left fans concerned about him. Last week, netizens claimed that he is not happy in his marriage to Hailey after a video of him partying with Sexxy Red went viral. But the rapper quickly refuted the claims in her Instagram comments.

In response to a user who wrote, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl,” Red said, “Yes, he do!!” However, several others still criticised the Never Say Never singer for embracing the 27-year-old rapper.

“Respect your wife!” one user wrote in the comments, while a second added, “It’s not too late for Justin to get divorced and Hailey to get some dignity.” Yet another said, “This man hates his wife lmao he smiles 2000% harder with anyone and everyone but her.”

For the event, Hailey donned a shiny textured blue dress and black pumps. Elsewhere in her speech, she shared how Rhode, which was founded in 2022, is more than just a brand for her. “I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand,” Hailey said, adding, “I really wanted to create an entire world.”

She further shared that she often says, “Welcome to the world of Rhode,” because “to me, Rhode isn't just products. It's a feeling, it's a lifestyle, it's a place, it's a world that's open to everyone and anybody that identifies with it.”