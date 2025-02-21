How a star with no films became world's highest-paid actress, made $43 million; beat Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, JLo

The path to be crowned the world's highest-paid actor or actress is usually simple - be in the biggest movie of the year or be the most sought-after movie star of the time. This is how superstars like Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman reigned supreme. However, in 2020, one female star managed to become the world's highest-paid actress despite not having a single film released that year. This is the story of the underdog superstar. (Also read: World's highest-paid actor earned $156 million for one project, several times more than Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Brad Pitt) The world's highest-paid actress in 2020.

How the world's highest-paid actress had no films

In 2020, Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes' list of world's highest-paid movie stars for the third time. The wrestler-turned-actor earned $87 million that year, a fraction down from his $89 million earnings the previous year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant not many big films were released in theatres that year. That meant Scarlett Johansson - the world's highest-paid actress for two years running - was dethroned. She was replaced by Sofia Vergara, star of the hit sitcom Modern Family.

2020 was an unusual year for films. Many actors missed out on those big paychecks with no major releases after March. In contrast, Sofia Vergara had multiple TV shows that year. She appeared in the final season of Modern Family and its associated special, A Modern Farewell. She also signed on as the judge on season 15 of America's Got Talent. According to Forbes, all this gave her earnings of $43 million that year, the highest for any female star.

Sofia Vergara attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Who did Sofia Vergara beat to the top

The Forbes list included several TV stars in 2020 due to the changed landscape post-COVID-19. Yet Angelina Jolie—with earnings of $35 million—made it to the second spot. Other big film stars that Sofia Vergara beat included Gal Gadot ($31 million), Meryl Streep ($24 million), and Nicole Kidman ($22 million). Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson dropped out of the top 10 altogether.

Sofia Vergara's recent work

Since Modern Family ended, Sofia Vergara has never been the highest-paid actress in the world. She continues to work in television and streaming, appearing in America's Got Talent and Griselda. She has also lent her voice to animated films such as Strays and Despicable Me 4.