‘Feel free to skip this heart patients’: People wince, scream, cover eyes while watching Final Destination Bloodlines

Any true gore fan from India has grown up watching the American horror franchise Final Destination, which serves as a reminder of all the ways people can die every day. The sixth film in the film series, Final Destination Bloodlines, was released in India on May 14, and Warner Bros. posted a video of the audience screaming while watching it. (Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines movie review: The franchise's most fun film makes death entertaining, invents new phobias) Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the Final Destination movie series.

People scream while watching Final Destination Bloodlines

Warner Bros. India’s Instagram page posted a video of the audience watching Final Destination Bloodlines in theatres, writing, “We rolled the cameras and caught the audience reactions at the #FinalDestinationPremiereIndia! Their faces say it all! #FinalDestination #Bloodlines NOW PLAYING in cinemas across India. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The video shows people walking in with huge smiles on their faces only to look nauseated, scream, wince, cover their eyes, jump in horror, watch in shock with their mouths agape, cover their ears and collectively express shock at the deaths. The video is hilariously set to Doechii’s song Anxiety, making it even better.

Internet reacts

It looks like the reaction to the film was the same everywhere, not just in India. Comments online ranged from confirmation that they also had the same reaction while watching the film to hilariously asking heart patients to stay away. One Instagram user commented, “Watched it today.. Epic thrill. It's one of the best movies in the whole franchise.” Another confirmed, “My reaction during gore scenes.” One person was thrilled they got featured in the video, while another claimed they had gotten ‘goosebumps’.

“Millennials must watch movie!! It’s a trauma,” joked one Instagram user, while another wrote, “Now you know what the last 2 decades of FD felt like,” referring to Gen Z. “All heart patients feel free to skip this!” joked one fan of the films. “This music perfect fit for this movie,” wrote another. “Just watched today I still kept calm through all of it but the last scene broke through my boundaries,” teased one about the film’s climax.

Final Destination Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. It tells the story of a woman who learns her grandmother escaped death and must now save her family from meeting their ends.