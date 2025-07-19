Is Smurfs streaming? Here's when and where to watch 2025 movie

Summer has become more special in 2025 after the Smurfs are back in a bolder and braver avatar in a brand new animated film. Directed by the Puss in Boots filmmaker Chris Miller, the movie was released on July 18. Since Smurfs is an animated film, the expectations from the voice-over cast have been at an all-time high. The makers roped in an impressive cast, including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, and more. Smurfs is running in theaters and is currently not streaming(IMDb)

Is the new Smurfs movie streaming?

Smurfs is currently in theaters and not streaming on any platform, so if you want to watch the movie online, you will have to wait a bit. After completing its theatrical run, Smurfs will likely head to Paramount+, as per The Wrap. Paramount Pictures had backed the project. The exact premiere date has not been officially announced.

What is the Smurfs about?

This time around, things have become more serious than ever for the Smurfs as Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman, is kidnapped by not one but two evil wizards - Gargamel and his chaotic sister, Razamel. To save him, the Smurfs have to unite, enter the human world and set out for a rescue mission which could change their universe forever. The blue legends are led by Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, who brings a mix of old friends and new faces in an adventure full of magic, chaos and heartfelt bonds.

John Goodman at Smurfs premiere

At the Los Angeles premiere of the show, John Goodman showed off his astonishing weight loss. The actor is believed to have lost 200 pounds over the past few years.

FAQs:

1. Is there a new Smurf movie coming out in 2025?

Yes, a new Smurfs movie by Chris Miller was released on July 18, 2025.

2. What are Smurfs based on?

Smurfs are based on fictional elf races that were going to be a part of an unproduced short film, called "La Cadeau à la fée" ("The gift to the fairy").

3. How old is Papa Smurf?

Papa Smurf is 542 years old. He is the oldest and wisest among all the other Smurfs and can solve any problem.