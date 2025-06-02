Jackie Chan drops a bombshell! Says his father was a spy, Chan isn't his real name

Actor Jackie Chan is a legendary figure in the film industry, renowned for his impressive martial arts skills. Interestingly, his father was a spy, a fact that was kept hidden from Jackie during his younger years. Also read: Jackie Chan says Rush Hour 4 needs to happen soon — ‘Otherwise, we’ll be 100 years old…’ Jackie Chan has directed several films such as The Fearless Hyena, Who Am I and Police Story. (AP)(AP)

Jackie Chan looks back

The actor spoke about his past during an interview with People magazine, looking back on the moment when he discovered the secret from his father, Charles.

In the video, the action movie star, now 71, shows a family picture, mentioning “that’s my father and my mom. I cannot remember how old I am at the time”.

Later, he recalled the moment when his father shared the secret while he was driving the car.

“My father was a very handsome guy, and my father was a spy. I got to know my father’s secret when I was 40 something... One day, I was driving my car and my father suddenly said, ‘Son, I'm old. I might sleep and never wake up’... I have a secret to tell you... You are not Chan. Your original name is Fang,” he added.

The actor revealed that he was “very shocked” at the revelation and initially felt unable to listen to his father Charles’ explanation of his past.

Back in 2003, Jackie had commissioned a documentary, Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family, which tells the story of how his father worked as a government spy during the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s. His mother, Lee-lee, also had a secret past as an opium smuggler and gambler, which the film covered.

Jackie Chan’s film career

Jackie Chan got the ticket to Hollywood in 1995 with a role in Rumble in the Bronx. However, it was 1998’s buddy cop comedy Rush Hour opposite Chris Tucker that cemented his status as a star.

Jackie returned to the Karate Kid franchise with Karate Kid: Legends. The film sees Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. The film follows a new young martial artist, played by Ben Wang, as he is trained by Chan and Macchio's characters. The trailer features scenes from a martial arts academy, intense action moments in New York, and Jackie Chan's voice-over saying, "In life, you only have one question: Is it worth fighting for or not?"

The film was released on May 30 in India.