Jacob Elordi could replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's next film The Dog Stars. Know why

Actor Jacob Elordi may step in for Paul Mescal in veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott's upcoming movie The Dog Stars due to the Gladiator 2 star's scheduling issues. Paul, also known for Normal People and Aftersun recently starred in Scott's ambitious Gladiator sequel. (Also Read | Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starrer Wuthering Heights' release date announced. Check details) Jacob Elordi might replace Paul Mescal in The Dog Stars.

According to Variety, Paul was forced to exit The Dog Stars as the dates clashed with the shooting of Sam Mendes' Beatles anthology.

The Dog Stars, which has 20th Century attached as the studio, is billed as a post-apocalyptic thriller about a catastrophic flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity.

If the deal closes, Jacob will play a pilot named Hig, who befriends a cranky gunman as they try to outlast a roaming band of scavengers called Reapers.

The film is based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller, and Mark L Smith (Twisters) has penned the screenplay. It is expected to be Scott's next film after a Bee Gees biopic for Paramount Pictures.

Jacob will next be seen in the final season of the HBO series Euphoria and Warner Bros' Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie.