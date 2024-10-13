Jennifer Lopez 'didn't want to file for divorce' with Ben Affleck but was left with 'no choice', claims report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce drama refuses to die down. The actor couple has been in the middle of a high-profile divorce since August. While they have been together in public since, reports have claimed that the divorce is definitely on. Now, a new report in People Magazine claims that Jennifer did not want to file for divorce but felt cornered. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘grateful’ to Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing in her life despite tough year) Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck at a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me in 2022(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

JLo didn't want to file for divorce?

A report in People Magazine quotes a source close to the actor-singer saying that this has been one of the 'toughest years' in her life. "She didn't want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben," the report quotes the source as saying. The source adds that Jennifer was upset about it but has decided to move on with the situation. "She was very upset about it. But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now," the source added.

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has been married for a little over two years. The source says that the actor is now focused on improving her children's lives. "She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She's very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she's now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged but eventually broke up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in a grand ceremony in 2022. Since the divorce was filed two months ago, the two have been spotted in public together, but reports have said that it is a 'show of good faith'. The divorce is indeed going forward.