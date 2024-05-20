 Not Prince William, Cillian Murphy or Tom Holland, Jeremy Clarkson is UK’s sexiest man | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not Prince William, Cillian Murphy or Tom Holland, Jeremy Clarkson is UK’s sexiest man

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 20, 2024 05:15 PM IST

The UK’s sexiest men have been named and 64-year-old TV host Jeremy Clarkson was ranked number one on the list. Read on to see the full top 10 list.

Surprise?! Jeremy Clarkson, 64, was crowned the sexiest man in the UK and Ireland for the second time in a row. The English television presenter, journalist, and writer, beat the likes of actors Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba and Tom Holland, as well as Prince William, to secure the top spot on UK and Ireland’s ‘Sexiest Man' list. Also read: Fans react after Prince William is named 'sexiest bald man of 2023'

Jeremy Clarkson has officially been crowned the UK and Ireland's sexiest man for the second year in a row. (File Photo/ REUTERS)
Jeremy Clarkson has officially been crowned the UK and Ireland's sexiest man for the second year in a row. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Top 3 on UK’s sexiest men list

As per a recent report by nme.com, Jeremy scored an impressive nine out of 10 points in the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, which bills itself as 'the best online dating site for married people'. The annual poll from Illicitencounters.com is voted by 2,000 of its female members.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

No. 2 on the list – and also a new entry into the top 10 UK's sexiest man list – was actor Tom Holland. The Spider-Man star scored an impressive eight points in the poll; he is dating Hollywood actor Zendaya. Completing the top three is Prince William.

Jeremy Clarkson voted the UK's sexiest man for the second year in a row…….
byu/Otherwise_Aioli_7187 inVindictaRateCelebs

Rest of the top 10

English association football manager, Gareth Southgate, 53, bagged the no. 4 spot on the list, while Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, 47, took the fifth place in this year's poll.

Top 10 sexiest men regular, actor Idris Elba, made it to no. 6 on the list. Bagging the no. 7, no. 8, no. 9 and no. 10 spots on the list were comedian Romesh Ranganathan, TV personality Sam Thompson, athlete Russ Cook and presenter Dermot O'Leary, respectively.

More about the poll

As per a recent Daily Mail report, Jessica Leoni, spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, who organises the annual sexiest man poll, said, “Jeremy Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's ark and just like the animal's in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos… We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.”

She added, “Just like last year's poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their 'sexiness' would throw up some surprises - we're not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Not Prince William, Cillian Murphy or Tom Holland, Jeremy Clarkson is UK’s sexiest man

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On