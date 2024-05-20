Not Prince William, Cillian Murphy or Tom Holland, Jeremy Clarkson is UK’s sexiest man

Surprise?! Jeremy Clarkson, 64, was crowned the sexiest man in the UK and Ireland for the second time in a row. The English television presenter, journalist, and writer, beat the likes of actors Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba and Tom Holland, as well as Prince William, to secure the top spot on UK and Ireland’s ‘Sexiest Man' list. Also read: Fans react after Prince William is named 'sexiest bald man of 2023' Jeremy Clarkson has officially been crowned the UK and Ireland's sexiest man for the second year in a row. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Top 3 on UK’s sexiest men list

As per a recent report by nme.com, Jeremy scored an impressive nine out of 10 points in the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, which bills itself as 'the best online dating site for married people'. The annual poll from Illicitencounters.com is voted by 2,000 of its female members.

No. 2 on the list – and also a new entry into the top 10 UK's sexiest man list – was actor Tom Holland. The Spider-Man star scored an impressive eight points in the poll; he is dating Hollywood actor Zendaya. Completing the top three is Prince William.

Rest of the top 10

English association football manager, Gareth Southgate, 53, bagged the no. 4 spot on the list, while Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, 47, took the fifth place in this year's poll.

Top 10 sexiest men regular, actor Idris Elba, made it to no. 6 on the list. Bagging the no. 7, no. 8, no. 9 and no. 10 spots on the list were comedian Romesh Ranganathan, TV personality Sam Thompson, athlete Russ Cook and presenter Dermot O'Leary, respectively.

More about the poll

As per a recent Daily Mail report, Jessica Leoni, spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, who organises the annual sexiest man poll, said, “Jeremy Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's ark and just like the animal's in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos… We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.”

She added, “Just like last year's poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their 'sexiness' would throw up some surprises - we're not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”