JLo dodges P Diddy allegations, flees autograph session when asked about tumultuous past fling amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has continued her silence streak related to all things Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs despite constantly occupying raving headlines. It’s well-publicised at this point that the influential Latin entertainer was in a brief, that too on-and-off, relationship with the now-disgraced mogul from 1999 to 2001. Though once one of the hottest couples in the showbiz industry, their high-profile fling has been mired in controversial developments, which resurfaced in the wake of a cascade of bombshell lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual misconduct. Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly dated from 1999 to 2001 after meeting on the set of "If You Had My Love" music video.

Despite his arrest in September, the Bad Boy Records founder has continued haunting his ex-girlfriend, presumably as the cause of mental turmoil amid an already tense period of her life – her ongoing divorce with ex Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez exits signing event when asked about ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Per new emerging reports – as also spotlighted by The Mirror US – Lopez was confronted with a tough predicament during a recent autograph session. A person in the crowd popped the dreaded question, “JLo, do you have any comments about P Diddy and the allegations?” The swirling tension instantly seemed to stop the “On the Floor” hitmaker dead in her tracks. Dodging the question at hand, she abruptly ended the signing event and distanced herself from the fans, walking away with her team. Many others called from behind, requesting her not to leave, but their pleas were brushed aside. JLo was soon out of sight.

Over the years, Lopez has kept most details about her Diddy romance era under wraps. Cut to 2024, she is one of the many Hollywood peeps to stay mum on Combs’ allegations despite her past entanglement with the embattled star. Nevertheless, she has previously hinted at their personality differences as what caused them to separate. Despite their majorly “sacred and private” relationship, one moment has notoriously gone down in history. Several industry insiders have also heavily speculated that it caused her breakup with Ben Affleck.

Moreover, Lopez and Combs’ tumultuous relationship has also been labelled as one of the catalysts for her divorce from her first husband, Ojani Noa. ‘Jenny from the Block’ was married to him from February 1997 to January 1998.

Most notorious public detail about Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's former relationship

Diddy, who is now awaiting a 2025 trial behind bars for three felony charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, was once caught up in the infamous 1999 New York night club shooting incident. His then-girlfriend Lopez, bodyguard Anthony ‘Wolf’ Jones, and former protege Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrows accompanied him at the time. Combs and JLo were arrested and initially charged with criminal possession of stolen property as they fled the scene with Jones and were embroiled in a police car chase. A stolen gun was found in the car.

Charges against Lopez were dropped overnight, but Combs and Shyne went to trial, facing multiple charges. Ultimately, Diddy was acquitted of the charges. However, his co-defendant was charged with five offences, including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Though acquitted of attempted murder, Barrow served ten years, according to The New York Times.

In a rare 2000 moment, JLo addressed the shooting, calling it a “complete nightmare” and that she “had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did.” Consequently, nobody was found guilty of the actual shooting even though Natania Reuben, who insisted that Combs shot her in the face, filed a $130 million lawsuit against Combs in 2008. Even though it was eventually settled out of court in June 2011, Reuben has been vocal about Combs’ alleged active role in the shooting.

Cut to the present day, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee is heading the charge in a plan to file 120 lawsuits against Diddy on behalf of his clients, including minors, with allegations of sexual misconduct. With the rapper locked up in Brooklyn, the lawyer continues his onslaught, recently filing two new lawsuits that accuse the Bad Boy Records exec of sexually assaulting underaged boys - aged 10 and 17 - during the audition process.