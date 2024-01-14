Jonathan Majors exits Dennis Rodman biopic amidst guilty verdict in assault and harassment case

Jonathan Majors, the former star, h of MCU's Loki, as been removed from yet another movie role. He will not be playing Dennis Rodman in the former NBA player's biopic, tentatively titled 48 Hours in Vegas, following his recent guilty verdict on charges of assault and harassment, as reported by CNN. Actor Jonathan Majors arrived with Meagan Good for the jury selection in his assault and harassment case at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on December 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

Majors was initially revealed as the actor set to portray the Chicago Bulls star in the movie more than a year ago. The storyline of 48 Hours in Vegas centers on Rodman's notorious journey to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals.

Production Shifts

Initially, Lionsgate was slated to produce the film, but the studio has since withdrawn its involvement. Entertainment Weekly notes that Rodman is also an executive producer on the project.



In December, Jonathan Majors was convicted for misdemeanor assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. These charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari after an alleged domestic dispute.

Marvel Studios Parts Ways with Jonathan Majors

After his guilty verdict, Marvel Studios officially announced that it had severed ties with Majors. He was initially cast to feature in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including a fifth Avengers movie.

Famous for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror, the formidable foe set to challenge the Avengers in the MCU, Majors' departure signals a substantial shift in Marvel's future projects.



In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jonathan Majors broke his silence since the trial, expressing his profound shock and fear upon hearing the verdict last week. He emphasized the importance of responsibility, bravery, and sharing his side of the story.

Majors is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on February 6, with the possibility of facing up to a year in jail.