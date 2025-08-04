Joseline's Cabaret: California; Returning and new cast members revealed

Joseline Hernandez is back, and she has brought the heat with her to California. The sixth season of Joseline’s Cabaret just dropped its official teaser on July 20, 2025, and the lineup? It is packed. According to the show’s Fandom wiki, fans can expect a heavy mix of returning firecrackers and fresh personalities ready to stir things up in the mansion. Joseline’s Cabaret season six heads to California.(Instagram/thezeusnetworkjoselinescabaret)

Old-school viewers will recognize plenty of familiar faces. ShowGirlNeek, Jateaya “Oceans” Wright, Envy Erica, Sahy Isis, Chinx, Lexi Gold, Desiree “Des” Perez, Ms. Egypt Beauty, Mz. Natural, OGDaniFantastic, Andraya Alexander, and Natasha “TeLovee” Jayce are all making their way back to the cabaret.

Erica Mena, who has made waves before, is also returning for a special guest appearance. No word yet on whether she is back just for drama or to dance-maybe both.

Joseline’s Cabaret: California new cast

The Fandom page confirms a few brand-new names joining the chaos this season, including Gypsy Nino from Orlando, Miss Kaniyah from NYC, and Kiera Hogan, the Atlanta-born wrestling star. Each brings a unique flavor-and judging from early social buzz, the energy shift is real.

Alongside the main cast, Joseline’s Cabaret: California is introducing even more newcomers: Jayne Doe, Ceaira “Love” Winston, Skyylie K, and Gbaby. Most are already featured in early episodes. As the season unfolds, expect shifting alliances, more than one heated exchange, and Joseline making it crystal clear who is in charge.

Joseline’s Cabaret: California drama-packed first episode

The premiere episode, “You Don’t Have My Back,” dropped August 3, 2025. With no warm-ups, Joseline came in hot, voicing her disappointment with Andraya and Dani straight out of the gate. Fandom’s episode breakdown confirms both dancers are “featured,” which usually means they’re catching the queen’s heat up close.

As for eliminations, none yet-but someone named Henneseyy already bounced from the house. Voluntary or not, the game is on.

With a mix of veterans, wildcard entries, and Joseline keeping the chaos curated, Cabaret: California looks like it is sticking to what it does best: unfiltered and addictive TV.

FAQs

Who are the returning cast members on Joseline’s Cabaret: California?

Familiar names include ShowGirlNeek, Oceans, Envy Erica, Chinx, and others from past seasons.

Who are the new cast members this season?

Gypsy Nino, Miss Kaniyah, and Kiera Hogan are among the new additions.

Is Erica Mena part of the full cast this season?

No, she’s returning for a guest appearance.

When did Joseline’s Cabaret: California premiere?

The first episode premiered on August 3, 2025.