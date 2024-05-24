Kelly Rowland breaks silence on viral clash with security guard at Cannes 2024 red carpet

Kelly Rowland's altercation with a security guard at the Cannes 2024 red carpet went viral. The singer was caught on camera having a heated argument with the security personnel after walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. In an interview with the Associated Press, Kelly said that she was treated unfairly by the security guard, compared to other women who didn't look like her. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Kelly Rowland scolds security guard on red carpet. Watch) Kelly Rowland reacted to the video showing her altercation with a security guard at Cannes.

Kelly Rowland explains viral clip from Cannes

The US singer-actor while recalling the incident said, “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened and I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.” She further added, “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

Kelly Rowland's clash with security at Cannes

In a viral video, Kelly was seen exchanging words with security personnel, who held her arm while trying to escort her into a screening. The singer looked angry as she pointed her finger at the security personnel.

The video sparked mixed opinions on social media. While some fans supported her, others had contradictory views. Many pointed out that Kelly was trying to take pictures with fans and speak to the paparazzi. When the security interrupted her while trying to escort her to the screening, the two of them had a heated exchange. The incident occurred on the Palais des Festivals staircase.

About Kelly Rowland

Kelly rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child in the late 1990s. She debuted as a solo singer with Simply Deep in 2002, followed by Ms. Kelly. Subsequently, she released her albums Here I Am (2011) and Talk A Good Game (2013). Kelly also made her acting debut in the American supernatural slasher film Freddy vs. Jason and had a guest appearance in the American teen comedy-drama Grown-ish.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14, and will conclude on May 25. All We Imagine as Light is the only Indian film in Main Competition line up this year, which arrived after a gap of 30 years.

Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani and other Bollywood celebrities also attended Cannes 2024.