Leonardo DiCaprio's friends think he will settle down with Vittoria Ceretti, exclusively dating model: Report

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly taking things to the next level with an 'exclusive' relationship. A source said in a new Us Weekly report that Leonardo is 'completely smitten' with Vittoria. Moreover, Leonardo's inner circle is hoping it’ll last unlike his previous reported love interests, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. Leonardo was first linked with Vittoria in August after months of dating rumours with Gigi. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio makes out with Vittoria Ceretti at Ibiza nightclub Leonardo DiCaprio was first spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti earlier this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are exclusive

The source told the portal, “It’s going so well that Leonardo DiCaprio’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about... He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common... She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star'. Leo finds it refreshing.”

The source added that the actor's friends are 'keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found the one'. Noting the huge age gap between Leonardo, 48, and Vittoria, 25, the source said it 'clearly isn’t an issue for him', because he says she’s 'an old soul'.

Leonardo and Vittoria's recent outings

Earlier in September, according to a Page Six report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship had become 'much more than a passing fling'. Video released by the outlet showed the two packing on the PDA at a nightclub in Ibiza. Leonardo was spotted kissing the Italian model.

He was spotted hanging out with Vittoria later that month in Los Angeles as well, as per the outlet. In September, Page Six had also shared photos of Leonardo with the model and her mom in Milan. More recently, Leonardo and Vittoria Ceretti's pictures from a Halloween party went viral. They were seen getting cosy together.

Leonardo's past relationships

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has romanced Hollywood actors, as well as supermodels from around the world. Leo, who is known for dating much younger women, allegedly ended his last known relationship with actor Camila Morrone in 2022, when she turned 25.

He has also been spotted with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill leading to speculation if the two were dating. However, in July, she took to Instagram Stories to shut down the dating rumours. Since last year, Leonardo had been linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid and the two are often spotted at parties together.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

She is considered one of the ‘new supers’ of her generation alongside models Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski. Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she began her modelling career when she was 14-years-old, according to a report by Business of Fashion (BoF).

She got her big break in 2012, when she became a finalist in Elite Model Look, an annual modelling contest held by Elite Model Management. In 2017, she walked a total of 41 catwalks, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino, according to BoF. Vittoria has also modelled for the likes of Alexander McQueen, Versace, Moschino and Fendi.

