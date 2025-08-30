Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun to release for streaming: When and where to watch

Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun is set to hit streaming soon. The movie features the Taken star as Frank Drebin Jr. Paramount’s new take on The Naked Gun, the comedy franchise once led by the late Leslie Nielsen, hit theaters on August 1. The film is now set to roll out digitally. Paramount describes it as “a wild and outrageous comedy” and leans into Neeson’s long-running action persona with a wink. “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world,” the official synopsis teases. The Naked Gun is now set to roll out digitally. Paramount describes the film as “a wild and outrageous comedy."(Instagram/The Naked Gun)

Digital and home release

According to USA Today, the film will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home - starting September 2. Paramount says digital buyers get access to about an hour of extras, ranging from deleted and extended scenes to bloopers, cast interviews, and mock ads. Availability of those features may depend on which retailer you choose. For collectors, a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is locked in for November 11.

Streaming plans

A streaming date for The Naked Gun on Paramount+ has not been confirmed yet. Typically, Paramount’s theatrical releases move to the platform two or three months after their digital debut, USA Today noted. For anyone wanting to revisit the originals, all three classic Naked Gun films are already on Paramount+.

The cast in this reboot is stacked with familiar names. Neeson leads as Frank Drebin Jr., joined by Pamela Anderson as Beth, Paul Walter Hauser as Ed Hocken Jr., Kevin Durand as Sig Gustafson, Danny Huston as Richard Cane, Liza Koshy as Detective Barnes, and rapper Busta Rhymes as a bank robber.

FAQs:

When will The Naked Gun be released digitally?

It will be available on September 2, according to USA Today.

Which platforms will carry the digital release?

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home will carry The Naked Gun.

When does the Blu-ray and DVD version come out?

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is scheduled for November 11.

Will The Naked Gun stream on Paramount+?

A date has not been set, but most Paramount titles land there two to three months after digital release.

Can I stream the older Naked Gun films?

Yes, all three are available now on Paramount+.