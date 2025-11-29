Megan Thee Stallion cooks Thanksgiving feast for boyfriend Klay Thompson and his family: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion spent this year’s Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, and his family. The rapper shared a glimpse of her culinary skills with fans on social media, where she also showcased how she prepared the meal a day before the holiday for her partner and his family. The musician dressed in a white tank top and red-and-white boxer shorts stood by the stove, stirring a pot of greens in the video. Megan Thee Stallion spent Thanksgiving with boyfriend Klay Thompson(Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

In the clips shared by the rapper on social media, she revealed that she has prepared the casserole and a turkey. Moreover, it was important for Thee Stallion to get the dishes right, as she looked to impress Thompson’s parents.

Megan Thee Stallion’s cooking video

Taking to her Instagram, Thee Stallion shared a cooking video with her voiceover, as she said, “What’s up, y’all? It’s ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach, and b**** I am whispering ‘cause Klay is still in his food coma from last night.” The rapper went on to inform her fans that she was getting the dressing ready. She claimed that she uses “dressing” instead of “stuffing,” as it is quite common in the Southern parts.

She quickly moved to the main course, which was the turkey. Explaining the process, Thee Stallion went on to say in the video, “Okay, this is me getting my turkey ready, b****, I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor.”

The rapper also went on to stir the macaroni while also admitting that she was really nervous about the dish, as she was to feed Thompson as well as his parents and prove to them that she really likes him.

The musician continued to reveal, “Baby, let me tell you, ain’t nobody seeing me on barbeque baked beans. If you wanna have a conversation, let me know because I’m sure I will win.”

Verdict on Megan Thee Stallion’s food

In the further parts of the clip, Megan showcased her getting ready and heading off to Thompson’s parents’ house with the food. As for the review, the rapper revealed that Mr. Thompson absolutely loved the food. She went on to add, “Mr. Thompson definitely said 10 out of 10. I could easily have owned my own restaurant, but I ain’t wanna record him saying it ‘cause I was tryna be respectful."

Meanwhile, Thee Stallion’s video came soon after Thompson’s father revealed to ESPN LA that Megan will be cooking the turkey. He added in the interview, “All Black women are good cooks.”