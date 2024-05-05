Met Gala 2024: Here are 5 celebrities who will be skipping the event this year

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, is here. This year's event will see Zendaya as a co-chair of the benefit alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez. But there are also some celebrities who will not be attending the event this year. Let us take a look. (Also read: Met Gala 2024: Date, how to watch Red Carpet, live streaming option, who will attend, theme) The Met Gala theme this year is The Garden of Time.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will be skipping the event this year as well, as per a report by People. Can she make a surprise appearance with boyfriend Travis Kelce by any chance? The last time she was at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was back in 2016. That year was eventful as she mentioned in her song, Dress, from her album Reputation. In the song, she points at meeting her now-ex-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn for the first time at the Met.

Travis Kelce

Earlier, TMZ had reported that both Taylor and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, would skip the Met Gala. Travis will be supporting Taylor through her Eras Tour, which begins in Paris on May 9.

Priyanka Chopra

Last month, Priyanka confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala this year. She was speaking with Access Hollywood during the promotional rounds for the new documentary film Tiger, in which she serves as the narrator, where she revealed that she is skipping the event this year because she is currently filming for Heads of State.

The actor has attended the Met multiple times over the past few years. It was at the Met Gala where she met husband Nick Jonas for the first time in 2017.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is no stranger to the Met Gala, but this year he won't be attending as his mother passed away recently in February. In a conversation with E! News at the TIME 100 Gala last month, he said: “I just lost my mom, I have to take care of myself, so I’m doing that. And that means not going to the party sometimes.”

Jared Leto

Remember when Jared Leto arrived at the Met last year, dressed in a gargantuan cat costume with whiskers? That was a moment! Alas, there will be no such moment this year as he will be at the Seasons World Tour. "Back on the road. It's been five years. I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat wishing everybody a beautiful night," he told E! News.