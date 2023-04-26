New dad Daniel Radcliffe takes baby for a stroll in New York, his fans feel ‘so old’. See first pics

Actors Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have become parents for the first time. The birth of their child was confirmed by the Harry Potter actor's publicist after photographs of the couple pushing a pram in New York surfaced online. Daniel and his long-term partner Erin, who is also a writer, have not yet revealed the sex of their baby, or when the child was born. Also read: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first baby with Erin Darke, fans are overjoyed Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke from the sets of Miracle Workers.

In photos that were shared on paparazzi and fan pages, Daniel sported a blue cap and black facemask and was dressed in a grey T-shirt with a dark grey hoodie and a pair of grey trousers. Erin wore a black T-shirt and blue jeans with a green coat and tan boots. They were seen taking turns in moving their baby's blue and black pram.

Reacting to their photos, a Twitter user wrote, “So happy for them! My feeling says they have a boy.” Another one tweeted, “How am I this old!?!? Like… Harry Potter has a kid.” Another one said, “Feeling so old!!!”

Daniel and Erin met while filming for Kill Your Darlings (2013), the movie in which Daniel plays the poet Allen Ginsberg. They have reportedly been together for 10 years. In March 2023 it was reported that the couple was expecting a baby. Last year, Daniel had told Newsweek that he would love his children to aspire to work behind the scenes in the film industry. He had said, "I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets... A dream would be for them to come on to a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'"

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise. He was 12, when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by JK Rowling. Most recently he won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic in the 2022 biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Erin Darke is known for her role in 2015's Good Girls Revolt, and had a recurring role in the web series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

