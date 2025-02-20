Olivia Munn opens up on being offered ‘seven figures’ to stay quiet about ‘traumatic’ incident on set

Olivia Munn recently opened up on being offered “seven figures” to keep her mouth shut about a “traumatic” incident while filming an unnamed project. During her Tuesday appearance on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, the 44-year-old revealed that she refused a studio's proposal worth millions of dollars to sign an NDA after she endured poor on-set treatment. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Olivia Munn attends the "All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich" Gala Performance at Hudson Theatre on December 16, 2024 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Olivia Munn gets candid about refusing a studio's million-dollar NDA offer after ‘traumatic’ incident on set

“There were other things that happened on this movie set personally to me that was really not okay, and it was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio, and there’s a lot of other little things that go along with it,” Munn told Lewinsky.

Without naming the studio or the project she was working on at the time, the Buddy Games star went on, “But it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money.”

“A lot of money. Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it,” she added.

However, the big paycheck was tied to an NDA. “But it came along with an NDA,” Munn revealed before explaining that she never had any intentions to disclose the incident in public.

“Not that I ever would talk about it truly, because I wanted to move past it all,” the Iron Man 2 star said, adding, “That’s why I don’t want to talk about the specific things that happened in that situation.

Reflecting on her decision to say no, Munn recalled, “I said, ‘I’m not signing an NDA,’ and they said, ‘You have to,’ and I just felt that it was so wrong.”

The Newsroom actress revealed that she was “concerned” that the studio “would leak out that [she] had signed an NDA for money” in “an effort to diminish [her] voice.”