Oscars: From Leonardo DiCaprio's win to Jennifer Lawrence and Rami Malek's falls- some iconic moments over the years

The 94th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Over the years many iconic moments have been captured at the Academy Awards. The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the gala has generated some remarkable moments in its more than 90-year history -- some funny, some moving, and some confounding. Also read: After initially being left out of guest list, West Side Story's Rachel Zegler invited to be presenter at 2022 Oscars

The following is a look at some of the unforgettable moments in Oscars in the last few years:

* Matthew McConaughey winning the Best Actor Award: In 2014, the actor won the award for Dallas Buyers Club. He was nominated for the award along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Bruce Dern, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. After he won the award, Matthew was seen closing his eyes looking upwards, and heaving a sigh of relief. He then smiled and kissed his wife before going to the stage to receive his award.

* Rami Malek falling off stage after winning award: The actor had a fall after he won the Best Actor award for Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor was seen holding his award and looking back with widened eyes after his fall.

* Jennifer Lawrence falling on the stairs: The actor took a tumble while walking up the stairs of the stage to accept her Best Actress Award for Silver Linings Playbook at the 2013 Academy Awards. The actor, who was about to fall face down, quickly composed herself. She started laughing as she reached the stage.

* Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie: The comedian and television show host took a selfie featuring many actors at the 2014 Academy Awards. The picture included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, and Channing Tatum among many others.

* Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho with his Oscar: The South Korean director took home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay awards at the 2020 Oscars for his thriller Parasite. He later posed with all the awards.

* Oscars 2017 Best picture goof-up: The Academy's top prize was briefly handed to musical La La Land when coming-of-age drama Moonlight was the actual winner. It turns out accountants for PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm responsible for tabulating and safeguarding Oscar votes and results, had handed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope. They ended up with a duplicate of the best actress envelope -- a prize that went to Emma Stone for La La Land -- instead of the one that had Moonlight winning for best picture.

* Leonardo DiCaprio winning after several snubs: At the 2016 Academy Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio won the Best Actor award for The Revenant. Many believed his win was quite belated as the actor had been nominated five times since 1994 before finally winning one. In one of the pictures, he was sitting browsing through his phone as the award stood between his feet on the floor.

