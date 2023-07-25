Pete Davidson strikes deal with NY Fire Department for community service in reckless driving case

A deal has been reached that will allow Pete Davidson, the former “Saturday Night Live” star and comedian, to do community service with the New York Fire Department as part of resolving a reckless driving case in California, officials announced on Monday. US comedian and actor Pete Davidson arrives for Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere in New York City on June 5, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, is the son of Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Davidson’s 2020 movie, “The King of Staten Island,” was inspired by his father’s death.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving against the eminent comedian last month, after he crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a house near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in March, according to The Los Angeles Times.

No one was hurt in the crash, The Times said.

A judge put Davidson in an 18-month diversion program on July 19, a statement from the district attorney’s office said on Monday. He has to pay restitution, go to traffic school for 12 hours, visit a morgue to see the consequences of reckless driving, and do 50 hours of community service.

The 29-year-old’s lawyer said that he would probably do his community service at the New York Fire Department, the statement said. TMZ first reported the details of the diversion program.

A request for comment from Davidson’s lawyer was not answered.

The Fire Department welcomed the American native as “the son of a 9/11 hero” and said it would be glad to help him complete his service, Amanda Farinacci, a spokeswoman for the department, said without giving more details. (Davidson can also do the other parts of the diversion program in New York, the district attorney’s office said.)

Davidson was a stand-up comedian before he joined “Saturday Night Live” in fall 2014. He left the NBC show after last year’s season finale. His latest project is “Bupkis,” a series that streams online.

Doing his community service in New York might give “The Suicide Squad” star a chance to see another project related to his Staten Island background: an old ferry that he and Colin Jost, another “Saturday Night Live” star — and another Staten Islander — bought last year with other investors for $280,000.

ALSO READ| Fashion faux pas turned friendship - BTS' Jimin and Ryan Gosling bury the hatchet with Ken's guitar!

The investors had an idea to turn the old boat into what one of them called an “arts and entertainment venue.” But Davidson did not seem sure about what would happen to the ferry in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” last month.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” he said. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”