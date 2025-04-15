Resident Evil star William Levy arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication, trespassing

Latin actor William Levy was arrested in Florida on Monday. The 44-year-old was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail records obtained by WPLG-TV. Cuban-American actor William Levy arrested in Florida(Instagram/ William Levy)

Cuban-American actor William Levy arrested in Florida for trespassing, disorderly intoxication

Levy was arrested in Weston in the Miami metro area by the Broward Sheriff's office. He was booked into Broward County Main Jail for causing a disturbance and disorderly intoxication in a public place. As of Tuesday, the Cuban-American actor remained behind bars. As Levy remains in prison, “no expected release date or projected sentence has been listed in the jail system as of Tuesday,” per CBS News.

Famous for his roles in numerous telenovelas, Levy notably appeared in Mila Jovovich-starrer Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017). His other film roles include Girls Trip (2017), Killing Sarai (2019), Addicted (2014), The Single Moms Club (2014), Resident Evil (2002), and Term Life (2016).

Levy also appeared in Season 14 of Dancing With The Stars, partnering with two-time champion Cheryl Burke. The Latin actor famously appeared in the music video for Jennifer Lopez's 2011 track, I'm Into You. Per TMZ, he has romantically been linked to the 55-year-old actress in the past. However, those rumours were denied in 2011.

The Latin actor boasts a huge fan following, with 12 million followers on Instagram. Monday's arrest marks the second legal incident for Levy in less than a year. In 2024, police responded to a call from his ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who alleged that Levy was heavily intoxicated and in the company of another woman at his home, Hola reported. While the incident did not lead to any arrests, it sparked a social media debate.