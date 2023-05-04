RHONJ: Dolores Catania's relationship rollercoaster! From 'hookers and boats' to finding love with Paul Connell

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is riding high in her own love bubble amidst a season of turmoil. While her journey to find the right man has been fraught with challenges, it seems she may have found her match in Paul Connell. Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania finds love in Paul Connell after a rocky romantic journey.

Dolores has had her fair share of romantic misadventures. First, there was Frank Catania, whose past escapades with "hookers and boats" tarnished their relationship. Then came Dr. David Principe, whose demanding medical career left Dolores feeling neglected. But now, with Paul by her side, Dolores believes she has found the missing piece of her love puzzle.

In an interview with AV Club, Dolores opened up about her new relationship and how her fellow castmates have embraced Paul. Despite the chaotic nature of the show and its cast, Dolores expressed gratitude for the support she has received. She appreciates how her friends and the entire cast have treated Paul with kindness and acceptance.

The current season of RHONJ may have been filled with wild drama, but Dolores remains focused on her newfound happiness with Paul. She describes their connection as "very nice" and "good," indicating a strong bond that has brought joy into her life.

Dolores' friends and castmates have witnessed the transformation in her, and they have been nothing but sweet to Paul. However, not everyone shares in the warm sentiments. Teresa Giudice, known for her selective affections, seems to have reservations, particularly towards Rachel Fuda. It appears that Teresa's icy reception extends beyond Dolores' new love interest.

Amidst the swirling emotions and conflicts, Dolores remains resolute in her appreciation for her friends and the cast's treatment of Paul. The tumultuous season has allowed her to showcase her vulnerable side while also highlighting the loyalty and support she receives from her loved ones.

As Dolores basks in her newfound happiness, it's clear that she deserves this blissful chapter in her love life. Though she jokes about not being able to handle a man with better-manicured eyebrows than her own, her affection for Paul is undeniable.

While Dolores' love bubble may be intact for now, the Real Housewives franchise is known for its twists and turns. We can only hope that Dolores and Paul's relationship continues to flourish and that the love they share remains unbreakable. After all, in a world of drama, fighting, and love triangles, a genuine and enduring love story is a breath of fresh air.