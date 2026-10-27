Robert Pattinson confirms The Batman Part II filming has resumed, thanks Steven Soderbergh for helping Matt Reeves amid his break over family matter

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has confirmed that filming on The Batman Part II is back on track after a brief pause. The actor also welcomed Steven Soderbergh’s decision to help director Matt Reeves, who stepped away from the production to attend an urgent family matter. With cameras rolling again, Robert is expected to return to the set soon as the DC sequel heads towards the final stretch of filming. Robert Pattinson praises Steven Soderbergh for supporting Matt Reeves. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh's help a generous gesture Speaking to GamesRadar+, Robert Pattinson was glad to see Steven Soderbergh step in to support Matt Reeves. He said Matt had put a lot of work into the script and was grateful to have someone as experienced as Steven working alongside him.

“I am so happy he's come on to help Matt,” the actor said. “It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great”.

He also confirmed that filming had resumed and that he would be back on set soon. “I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days," he stated.