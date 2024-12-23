Scarlett Johansson reacts to husband Colin Jost's dirty jokes about her on SNL, ‘Oh my God!’

Colin Jost left his wife, Scarlett Johansson, speechless with dirty jokes about her during the latest and 2024's final Saturday Night Live episode. As part of the show's biannual tradition, the 42-year-old comedian partook in “joke swap” with fellow anchor Michael Che. The duo read aloud each other's offensive jokes during the Weekend Update segment as the Black Widow actress watched on while backstage. Colin Jost made offensve jokes about Scarlett Johansson during SNL Weekend Update (SNL)

Scarlett Johansson left speechless as husband Colin Jost makes dirty jokes about her on SNL

“I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” Jost hilariously said as the camera panned to the 40-year-old actress, who was watching him from backstage. “No! No! Oh my gosh, she’s so genuinely worried!” he added.

The first among the series of offensive jokes that Che wrote for Jost was about Johansson's age. “Hey boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday,” the comedian said while laughing in between. “Which means I’m about to get up out of there,” he added as his wife appeared confused.

“Nah, nah. I’m just playing,” Jost went on, adding, “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet ’cause he Black as hell.” A Photoshopped picture of the couple, who got married in 2020, with a Black kid appeared on screen. Breaking his character, Jost burst into laughter before joking about Johansson's postpartum body.

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid … Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz! That’s gay as hell!” As her husband read aloud the offensive joke, Johansson was left speechless. However, she mouthed “Oh my God” while in absolute horror at Jost's offensive joke.