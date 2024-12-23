Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scarlett Johansson reacts to husband Colin Jost's dirty jokes about her on SNL, ‘Oh my God!’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 23, 2024 05:59 PM IST

The first among the series of offensive jokes that Che wrote for Jost was about Johansson's age.

Colin Jost left his wife, Scarlett Johansson, speechless with dirty jokes about her during the latest and 2024's final Saturday Night Live episode. As part of the show's biannual tradition, the 42-year-old comedian partook in “joke swap” with fellow anchor Michael Che. The duo read aloud each other's offensive jokes during the Weekend Update segment as the Black Widow actress watched on while backstage.

Colin Jost made offensve jokes about Scarlett Johansson during SNL Weekend Update (SNL)
Colin Jost made offensve jokes about Scarlett Johansson during SNL Weekend Update (SNL)

Scarlett Johansson left speechless as husband Colin Jost makes dirty jokes about her on SNL

“I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” Jost hilariously said as the camera panned to the 40-year-old actress, who was watching him from backstage. “No! No! Oh my gosh, she’s so genuinely worried!” he added.

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner breaks silence on Yellowstone finale and feud with co-star Luke Grimes, 'I haven't…'

The first among the series of offensive jokes that Che wrote for Jost was about Johansson's age. “Hey boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday,” the comedian said while laughing in between. “Which means I’m about to get up out of there,” he added as his wife appeared confused.

“Nah, nah. I’m just playing,” Jost went on, adding, “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet ’cause he Black as hell.” A Photoshopped picture of the couple, who got married in 2020, with a Black kid appeared on screen. Breaking his character, Jost burst into laughter before joking about Johansson's postpartum body.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber debuts sparkly birthstone ring for her and son Jack Blues

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid … Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz! That’s gay as hell!” As her husband read aloud the offensive joke, Johansson was left speechless. However, she mouthed “Oh my God” while in absolute horror at Jost's offensive joke.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On