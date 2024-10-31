Sophie Turner breaks silence on 'incredibly sad' divorce with Joe Jonas: 'It felt as if my life was on pause'

Sophie Turner has opened up about her divorce from singer Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actor said the split put her life 'on pause' while she was in the US. (Also read: Sophie Turner calls being a single mother a 'struggle' post divorce with Joe Jonas) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married from 2019-24. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sophie Turner on divorce with Joe Jonas

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Sophie was asked what led to her and Joe's marriage breaking down. The actor responded, “I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.” Sophie and Joe, part of the Jonas Brothers group, tied the knot in May 2019 at a chapel in Las Vegas in a ceremony that was attended only by Joe's brothers and their spouses, including Priyanka Chopra. They had a second wedding in France in June. The couple has two kids

In September 2023, Sophie filed for divorce, followed by a custody battle for their children. Eventually, Joe and Sophie agreed on shared custody, and the divorce was finalised last month. During their marriage, Sophie moved from the UK to the US but relocated after their separation.

In the same interview, when talking about returning to London, she said, “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

Sophie Turner's new boyfriend

Sophie is now dating Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocrat. The son of Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray, Peregrine works as the director of a property development company in London. The two made their relationship official earlier this month when Sophie shared a loved-up post for his 30th birthday on October 27.