Sydney Sweeney-starrer Barbarella eyes Edgar Wright as director: Report

The new Barbarella movie, which has Sydney Sweeney attached to star, finally has a new update. According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Edgar Wright is in talks to direct the film for Sony Pictures. The character of Barbarella was first portrayed by Academy Award-winning actor Jane Fonda in a 1968 movie version. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell on how she orchestrated successful Anyone But You marketing campaign) Sydney Sweeney and Edgar Wright might collaborate for the first time on a film.

What the report adds

As per the new report, the search for a director has rested on Edgar Wright, the acclaimed director of movies like Last Night in Soho, Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Additionally, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are being considered to write the script of the film.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The new version of Barbarella was first announced in 2022, which will be also be executive produced by Sydney. The character was created by Jean-Claude Forest in 1962 for a French Graphic magazine. She is a mercenary who travels the universe on several missions. Jane Fonda played the character in a 1968 adaptation, and there was also a musical that was created in 2004.

More details

Sydney had referred to Barbarella in a recent interview with British GQ, where she talked about the box office failure of Madame Webb, a film which was also produced by Sony, and added how she signs every project for more than one reason. “To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella,” she said.

Sydney was last seen in the horror film Immaculate, which was directed by Michael Mohan and hit theatres on March 22.