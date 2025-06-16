Teyana Taylor confirms relationship with Aaron Pierre on his 31st birthday, calls him ‘One of One’

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre made their relationship Instagram official on June 7, 2025, ending months of speculation. The Gonna Love Me singer celebrated Pierre’s 31st birthday with a heartfelt post, calling him “Woody” and writing,

“Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H‘AP’PY BIRTHDAY Woody.”

Pierre responded in the comments with,

“Now and always. Thank you, Tey.”

The romantic reveal marked a turning point in what had, until then, been a carefully choreographed slow-burn romance—hinted at through public appearances, music videos, and social media exchanges.

It started with glances, not declarations

Rumors began back in February 2025 when the two were photographed deep in conversation at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. A few weeks later, they were spotted at the American Black Film Festival Honors—same table, easy chemistry—but no red carpet walk together.

By March, speculation intensified after the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Though they arrived separately, they posed for a candid photo inside the venue alongside Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts. Taylor later posted two black-and-white snaps with Pierre, cheekily captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” People reports.

Pierre shared the same images without a caption.

Also read: Are Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre dating? New photos fuel romance rumors

From the ‘gram to the screen

April brought more playful Instagram moments. Pierre posted a shirtless selfie. Taylor reportedly replied on her Instagram Stories with the message, “on di wey…” Then came the steamy collaboration.

In early June, the duo dropped a sultry music video for Taylor’s single Long Time, part of her upcoming album Escape Room. Pierre played her rescuer and love interest—sweeping her up, literally, in a dramatic scene that mirrored their real-life closeness.

People reports that just days later, Taylor gave an emotional speech while accepting the Innovator Award at the Apollo Spring Benefit. She thanked her “apple pie,” saying,

“I love you all so much. Thank you for loving me the way you do.”

A party, a post, and a declaration

For Pierre’s birthday, Taylor threw him a surprise bash—footage of which later surfaced on TikTok. He looked stunned. She smiled wide. The internet swooned.

In return, Pierre shared photos from the event, writing,

“Tey, thank you! You put together a beautiful day. You are one of one. I appreciate you, deeply.”

Taylor replied:

“You’re so welcome & so deserving. Happy bdayyyyyyyy.”

FAQs

What condition does Teyana Taylor have?

Teyana has publicly shared that she experienced cholestasis of pregnancy, a serious liver condition that can increase the risk of stillbirth if not properly managed.

Who was Teyana Taylor’s husband?

She was married to NBA star Iman Shumpert. The couple tied the knot in October 2016, welcomed two children, and announced their separation in September 2023. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

When did Teyana Taylor come out?

Teyana Taylor identifies as heterosexual and has not publicly come out as LGBTQ+. She is known for her relationship with Iman Shumpert and now Aaron Pierre.