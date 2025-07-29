The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 draws 25 million viewers in first week

The Summer I Turned Pretty, a coming-of-age romantic drama series, has witnessed a major hike in its viewership with its latest season. The third and final season of the show garnered as many as 25 million viewers around the world in the week after it premiered on July 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 picks up with Belly entering a new phase in life.(X/@Primevideo)

The streaming platform informed that the new season of the series has attracted 25 million viewers worldwide, witnessing a nearly 40% jump from its viewership during the same time frame for Season 2. After making its debut on Prime Video in June 2022, the series saw the release of its second season in July 2023 and saw close to 17.9 million views in its first week. It was later renewed for a third season in August 2023.

Also Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Summer I Turned Pretty viewership skyrockets

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Summer I Turned Pretty has now become the No. 5 returning show in the streaming platform's history. Also, the latest numbers are almost triple what it received during its maiden season's first week. Data from Prime Video highlights that the series is now only behind seasons 2 and 3 of Reacher, season 2 of The Rings of Power, as well as season 4 of The Boys. Besides these, a few debut seasons have further topped that mark. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han.

"Seeing how The Summer I Turned Pretty has resonated with millions — how the story has sparked so many fan conversations, sent the books back on the bestseller lists, and inspired so many viewers’ reactions across social media — it’s everything I could have hoped for and more,” Jenny Han told THR.

Also Read: Lola Tung's personal style for The Summer I Turned Pretty press tour, is ANYTHING but Belly-core

Being the creator and co-showrunner of the series, Han stated that she is "incredibly proud" and "grateful" to make all three seasons, based on each of her three books. The Summer I Turned Pretty features Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso, among others.

Earlier, Lola Tung said she was happy with her character, Belly's story ending in the series. "It was really fun to feel like it was a little bit more of a mature journey or she feels more grown up, and you can sort of tell in the decisions that she makes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

FAQs

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 out?

Yes, it premiered on July 16.

Why was The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 delayed?

It was majorly delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is the last one.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

You can watch it on Prime Video.