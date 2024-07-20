What we can expect from Deadpool & Wolverine after watching the final trailer

Sabretooth vs Wolverine

Tyler Wane reprises his role of Sabertooth from X-Men in Deadpool and Wolverine. The trailer shows a face-off between the old arch rivals. Sabertooth is a psychopathic mutant with enhanced senses, razor-sharp claws, superhuman strength and reflexes, and regenerative healing abilities. The character earlier clashed with Wolverine in his attempt to turn humans into mutants.

Logan's daughter returns in Deadpool and Wolverine

Dafne Keen reprises her character of Wolverine's daughter Laura / X-23 from Logan. Laura is seen having a deep conversation with Logan aka Wolverine played by Hugh. She explains to the latter about his worth. In one of the scenes Logan says, “You have got the wrong guy.” Laura replies, “You were always the wrong guy till you weren't.” The action-thriller also promises some emotional moments of Wolverine healing from his past demons while also experiencing the bond with his biological daughter.

Spider-Man vs Deadpool

The MCU comics have always depicted Spider-Man and Deadpool pitted against each other. While Spider-Man goes by his code as a traditional superhero, Deadpool has his own ways. Despite their multiple clashes, the duo get together in the end to fight against a common enemy. In one of the scenes, Deadpool can be seen pretending to create spider webs through his wrist, referring to Spider-Man. The sequence could be hinted towards a future face-off between the two Marvel superheroes.

Logan fights Charles Xavier's twin sister

Emma Corrin portrays Charles Xavier's twin sister Cassandra Nova. Cassandra is a mutant with telekinetic and telepathic powers who tries to control Wolverine's mind. While Charles wanted to protect the co-existence of mutants and humanity, his twin-sister is the antagonist against Logan and Deadpool.

Deadpool's emotional arc

The trailer showcases Deadpool's bond with his family as he decides to go to any extent to protect them. In one of the scenes he persuades Wolverine to help him in saving the nine people who mean the world to him as he cannot do it alone. The trailer also shows Deadpool's respect for Logan and the X-Men.

Lady Deadpool

A glimpse of lady Deadpool is also shown as Logan and Deadpool look shocked while looking at the new character. It is still unclear if the character is against the protagonists or joins them as an ally.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on Jul 16 worldwide.