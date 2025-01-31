Will Smith recreates The Matrix scenes for music video; unimpressed internet realises 'Keanu Reeves was right choice’

Will Smith has collaborated with rapper Big Sean and OBanga for his new song, Beautiful Scars. The actor, recreating Keanu Reeves’ famous bullet-dodge scene from The Matrix in the music video, has fans breathing a sigh of relief that he rejected the role years ago. Will Smith recreates The Matrix scenes for his music video.

Earlier this month, on 6 January, Will Smith shared a cryptic video on Instagram, where he recalled his decision to pass on the role of Neo (which ultimately went to Reeves) in The Matrix. "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?" the text on his Instagram video read. The video then ended with the text: “Wake up, Will. The matrix has you.”

Will Smith recreates Keanu Reeves's iconic bullet dodge scene from The Matrix

Now, in his Matrix-themed music video, Will can be seen doing his own version of several iconic scenes from the movie — including taking the red pill, dodging bullets, and fighting in the kung fu simulator. While it might be just another music video, it does give fans the chance to see what Smith might have looked like if he hadn’t rejected the role of Neo.

Internet not impressed with Will as Neo

However, the internet is not impressed and is glad that Will turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “It looks so bad.” Another commented, “Thankfully he rejected the role. Will has made some great films, but Keanu did make this role iconic.” Another wrote, “Thank you, Will, for turning down the role. Keanu ended up being the perfect fit.” “Keanu was the right choice,” another X user exclaimed. One X user even called Will Smith rejecting Neo's role "a blessing" and said, "Keanu is the GOAT."

Will Smith turned down The Matrix to make Wild Wild West. While The Matrix grew into a film series with three sequels—2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections—Wild Wild West flopped at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor has also announced that he will be releasing a new solo album, Based on a True Story, his first full-length album in over 20 years, which is slated for a March 2025 release.