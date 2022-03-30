IGT: Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur scream, leave their seats during a performance. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan, along with his co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, visited the sets of India's Got Talent to promote their upcoming film, Dasvi. Abhishek was left amazed on watching a gravity-defying act by a group of dancer/gymnasts named Warrior Squad. He was seen in shock as dancers of the Warrior Squad did some nail-biting stunts. (Also read: John Abraham throws India's Got Talent contestant on table after he breaks bottle on him. Watch)

The new promo shows Abhishek in a white and grey sweatshirt, with his hands on his mouth in shock and getting up from his chair on seeing an unexpected stunt. Other guests and judges can be heard screaming in the video. While talking to the squad after the actor, the actor is seen telling them, “This is unbelievable. Aapko yaha dekh ke bahut chhota feel hora hai hum sab ko (We are feeling very small on watching your act here).”

The promo also shows Shilpa screaming and getting up from her chair to turn her back to the stage in order to avoid seeing it. Kirron Kher is also seen covering her face with her saree.

The viewers also looked impressed with the display of stunts by the Warrior Squad. A fan reacted to the promo, “Love you Warrior Squad.” Another commented, “Aag lgaa di bhai ree (Brother, you have put the stage on fire).” One more said, “Bap ray kya kmal ka hai (Oh my god, how amazing).”

The Warrior Squad recently received an invitation from America’s Got Talent for audition. Talking to India Today, Warrior Squad leader Rahul said, "My group and I cannot express our happiness and excitement in words. For starters, Jackie Shroff Sir praised our performance and the next thing, we’re invited to the TV audition round for America’s Got Talent. It’s like a double bonanza for us! I remember a time when we did not have a proper place to rehearse so we would clean wedding grounds on our own to practice there. I am very elated to have received this opportunity and I am so grateful to the platform of India’s Got Talent to have motivated us with this news. We will continue to give our best and keep working hard."

