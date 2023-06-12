‘It is very distressing’: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline blast ‘false’ reports claiming the singer is on drugs

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have spoken out after reports claimed the singer is currently on drugs. The Daily Mail recently reported that it had a conversation with 45-year-old Federline, who expressed concerns over Spears, 45, apparently using drugs. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have spoken out after reports claimed the singer is currently on drugs (britneyspears/Instagram, Prime Video screenshot)

The Daily Mail article in question is titled, “EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' family say they fear she is on METH and will die like Amy Winehouse: Father of her boys Kevin Federline says loved-ones are 'terrified' she is on the Breaking Bad drug - son Preston says 'I hope she'll listen to us... before it's too late'.” In the article, journalist Daphne Barak wrote, “They tell me her drug-taking has resumed – with some in her family claiming she is now hooked on crystal meth, the highly addictive cocaine derivative made notorious in hit series Breaking Bad.”

"I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," Barak alleged Federline told her. Federline has now posted a statement to his Instagram story, claiming that his family is upset about the "false" and "repulsive" reporting. He shared two sons – Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 – with Spears.

"It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun," Federline's statement reads. "We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today,” it added.

(federline4real/Instagram)

Spears, too, took to her Instagram feed to share a statement. “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying “she needs to listen to us before it's too late” … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???” she wrote.

She continued, “I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ???”

“When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!” the singer added.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop