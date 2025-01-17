Katy Perry flaunts her weight loss but fans worry about her health: ‘Everyone’s whispering she's taking Ozempic but…'

Katy Perry’s dramatic weight loss has raised concerns among her fans, with many expressing worry over her noticeably thinner frame. During a December 14 performance at the Jingle Ball, the 40-year-old California Gurls singer appeared thinner than ever. However, sources close to Perry revealed to RadarOnline that her alarming weight loss is not the result of dieting, but rather a reflection of the immense stress she’s been under following a challenging 2024. Fans are worried about Katy Perry's drastic weight loss, attributed to stress rather than dieting. AP/PTI(AP12_17_2024_000067B)(AP)

Katy Perry Loses stress under immense stress

The source told the media outlet, “Everyone is whispering that she's taking Ozempic, but she's not. It's stress that has caused her to drop so much weight."

As previously reported, Perry gave up her role as a judge on America’s Idol to concentrate on her comeback album– 143. However, the album tanked badly including its leading single, Woman’s World which a source reported created havoc and disappointment for the singer.

The source continued, “She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped.” A spy dished to the outlet that poor reaction to her album was devastating for Perry and insisted that the “anxiety” induced from it led to her loss of appetite. The source added, “She was already way thinner than she normally is because she went on this big fitness push ahead of releasing her album.”

Perry is ‘proud to be skinny’

The source told the outlet, “Now that she's 40, she feels a ton of pressure to compete with younger pop stars, and in her mind, that meant being super fit. Unfortunately, she ended up losing most of the curves that made her so famous."

While fans are worried about Perry’s health, the Roar singer is proudly flaunting her skinny figure. The source revealed, “She seems to be very proud of how skinny she is, but there's no denying that this new look has aged her big-time. She doesn't look healthy. Her fans say she looks sickly, and it's hard to disagree."