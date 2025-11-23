Kriti Sanon says pollution in Delhi getting ‘worse’: ‘Something needs to be done…’
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:20 pm IST
Kriti Sanon's concerns regarding the air quality comes even as the air quality in Delhi continues to hover in the ‘very poor’ category.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Dharmendra Health Update LIVE at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Dharmendra Health Update LIVE at Hindustan Times.