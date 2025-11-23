Kriti Sanon says pollution in Delhi getting ‘worse’: ‘Something needs to be done…’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon voiced her concerns on the deteriorating air quality of Delhi, while saying that “something needs to be done” to tackle the issue.

When asked a question on the pollution crisis, Kriti Sanon said that her saying something would not help, adding that the air quality was getting “worse and worse.”

“I don't think saying anything will help. It (pollution) is getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know what it used to be earlier, and it is getting worse,” Sanon said during a press interaction for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’

“Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won't be able to see each other standing next to us,” the actress added.

GRAP revised in Delhi-NCR as AQI worsens

Sanon's concerns regarding the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) schedule has been revised by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas.

The measures under GRAP have been made more stringent to prevent the worsening of the pollution crisis. GRAP is an emergency response introduced to tackle the crisis in Delhi-NCR, with measures being implemented based on average AQI levels and forecasts for meteorological and weather conditions in Delhi which could affect the air quality.

The Capital's air quality has been in the ‘very poor’ category for a few days now, with the average AQI on Saturday being 370. The air quality has deteriorated Sunday, with an AQI reading of 383 at 12 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida in NCR and the Akshardham area remained in the ‘severe’ category.

In view of the pollution, the Supreme Court allowed measures from later stages of GRAP to be shifted to earlier stages. Following this, the CAQM on Saturday allowed measures under Stage 4 of GRAP to be brought under Stage 3. The measures which have been brought under GRAP 3 are:

• NCR state governments/ GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

• Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.