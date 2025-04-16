AR Rahman says his recent health scare made him realise that people do want him to live

On 16 March, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after suffering from dehydration. The composer underwent tests, including an ECG. Now, in an interview with India Today, Rahman has revealed what happened to him and also addressed his separation from wife Saira Banu becoming a hot topic on social media. (Also Read: 'Nice to blame me for everything’: AR Rahman reacts to Abhijeet Bhattacharya slamming him for overusing technology) AR Rahman opens up about his recent health scare.(AFP)

A.R. Rahman on his recent health scare

Addressing his recent health scare, Rahman revealed that it was his own masti (mischief) that led him to the hospital. He said, “I was fasting and had even turned vegetarian. I got a gastric attack and was in the hospital. The next thing I got to know was that they had sent out a press note, and it was all there. It was, however, nice to get so many beautiful messages from people and realise that they do want me to live (laughs).”

A.R. Rahman on his personal life grabbing headlines

Rahman also spoke about his personal life grabbing headlines and added, “It's humanising. You tend to sometimes hate a person who doesn't feel human. I faced my ups and downs, and that's the truth. Each one of us has a special quality — they are a superhero in their home. But I was made a superhero by my fans. This is why I have named my upcoming tour 'Wonderment', because it's a wonder that I get so much love and blessings from people.”

Last year in November, Saira Banu announced separation from AR Rahman after 29 years of marriage. The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

A.R. Rahman recently composed music for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Not only did the film prove to be a blockbuster, collecting over ₹800 crore at the box office, but the songs, like Jaane Tu and Aaya Re Toofan, also became huge hits. Now, the composer is all set to travel to 18 cities in the USA for his tour ,Wonderment. Rahman will kick off the tour in Mumbai, performing at DY Patil Stadium on 3 May as part of the WAVES Summit. Dance choreographer Shiamak Davar will also be performing with him in Mumbai.