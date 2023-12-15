Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30 dies on stage due to heart attack

The gospel music world is mourning the loss of Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian singer who died on stage during a live performance on Wednesday. Pedro Henrique, Brazilian Gospel singer, dies of massive heart attack on stage(Instagram/@pedrohenrique.oficial)

Henrique, 30, was singing his hit song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event that was broadcasted online from a concert hall in Feira de Santana, a city in northeastern Brazil.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A video of the tragic moment showed Henrique interacting with the audience as he approached the front of the stage, before he suddenly collapsed on his back, shocking his band members and the crowd.

People who were at the event quickly ran to assist Henrique, who was then taken to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead.

ALSO READ| Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 sit as Billboard 200's No 1?

According to Radio 93, Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed that the cause of death was a massive heart attack.

“These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,” Todah Music wrote in an Instagram post.

“We just need to understand that the will of God prevails.”

The record label also paid tribute to Henrique, saying that he was “a cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.”

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter, Zoe, who was born on October 19.

Barreto, who is a gospel influencer, had not made any public statements as of Thursday.

Henrique had expressed his fatigue hours before his fatal performance, joking with a friend that he wanted fame because he was tired.

“I’m tired, I’m tired,” he said. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

Henrique had a passion for music since he was 3 years old and started his professional career in 2015, when he uploaded some songs to his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ| Nicki Minaj rants, 'I'm being punished' over Billboard slashing Pink Friday 2 sales

He then joined a local band and recorded one album, ‘Grande é o Senhor,’ during his three-year stint with the group.

Henrique decided to pursue a solo career in 2019 and released his first single, ‘Não Falhou.’

He had planned to launch a new project on his YouTube channel on Thursday night.

“Really looking forward to this release!” Henrique posted on Instagram.

“Thank you @todamusic & @aguiarmultimusic for such an amazing project.”