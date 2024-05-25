Kim Namjoon reveals feeling burdened for 10 years, says BTS went through ‘difficult time’ ahead of military enlistment

BTS leader Kim Namjoon and member Jimin spoke about the group's military enlistment in a new video shared by Bangtan TV on its YouTube channel. In the video, Namjoon, aka RM, also revealed how he has been feeling a burden for over a decade for his decisions as BTS leader. Jimin also reviewed Namjoon's new album--Right Place, Wrong Person and praised the BTS leader. (Also Read | Namjoon has a message in LOST song, unveils music video; BTS ARMY says track is 'reminder of human emotions’ fragility’) Park Jimin and Kim Namjoon spoke about a host of issues in a new video.

Jimin talks about Namjoon's hard time

Speaking to the camera, in the video, Jimin said, "I don't know if I can say this but when I heard the album I was just like a diary. 'I have a lot on my mind and I feel a little suffocated'. He just put all of that into his album. I know that he was having a really hard time."

Namjoon shares the burden he felt for 10 years

Sharing the inspiration behind his new album, Namjoon said, "I took everything out from there. My stories. I just said everything I wanted to." When Jimin said he loved the songs, Namjoon said, "In our team, I'm the one who says all the right things, the nice things. I step up to represent the team. That's what I always do and people expect me to make speeches and do interviews, to speak out things like that."

He added, "But actually, I'm actually just an unimportant 29-year-old living in Korea. That's just who I am. I guess I couldn't say, 'I'm average'...But for the past ten years, we felt this burden. At some point, we just had to be conscientious and different. I love BTS because of our music. But I kept caring about what everyone else thought. If I kept going like this, I felt like I would want to die. Being unable to say the things I want to say. Not that I want to say whatever comes to mind. That's why I worked on this album."

Namjoon was earlier supposed to enlist in military with J-Hope

Namjoon added, "While I was working on this new album, so many things happened to me. Things that most people wouldn't experience in their lives. I ended up on an entirely different course. Originally, I was going to enlist when Hobi (J-Hope) did." He said that then he got an opportunity to work on the album.

BTS and military enlistment

Talking about the phase before the BTS members decided to enlist in the military, Namjoon said, "We went through a long, difficult time because of our enlistment issue. There was a lot of talk about it. Even when I was at a bar, people at the next table would be talking about it without knowing I was there. 'Is it right for them to do that?' We heard that so much." Namjoon added that personally, too, he was going through a lot and decided to make the album.

When Namjoon wanted to be apart from BTS

When Jimin asked if the LOST song from the album was about him, Namjoon said that he had a dynamic time for over a year. He shared, "I thought then I should be apart from the members for a while. Just physically apart, not mentally. But I had to stop thinking about the team in order to see myself as I am." Jimin revealed that the rest of the BTS members then thought if Namjoon didn't care about them as much but understood his problem.

Namjoon and Jimin talk about his album, BTS in 2025

Towards the end of the video, Namjoon and Jimin spoke about the songs of the album in detail. Namjoon said that he felt the burden lift off his shoulders after Right Place, Wrong Person. Jimin shared that he didn't feel Namjoon was relaxed after he released Indigo in 2022, to which the latter agreed.'

In the video, Jimin further talked about the burden Namjoon had to go through for being the leader of BTS. Namjoon also shared that he could never relax in the last decade. Talking about getting back as a team in 2025, Jimin said Namjoon would feel the pressure of the team again. Jimin asked Namjoon if he would be ok with that, to which the latter replied in the negative.