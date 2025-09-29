Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he dances with little girl to Ikk Kudi, protects her on stage during Hong Kong concert

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Aura Asia-Pacific Tour. On September 28, the singer performed in Hong Kong, making it a truly memorable night for his fans. Diljit also shared a video from the concert, where he was seen performing with one of his young fans. The video of the adorable moment has been shared widely online, with many gushing over his kindness and warmth. Diljit Dosanjh shares video dancing with a young fan during Hong Kong concert.

Diljit Dosanjh shares an adorable video dancing with a young fan

On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram and posted a video of himself performing his hit track Ikk Kudi during the Hong Kong concert. What won hearts, however, was his sweet gesture towards a little girl from the audience. The video showed the child, dressed in a white frock, hopping on stage and giving Diljit a warm hug. She later danced along to his song, and Diljit joined her, perfectly matching her steps.

The wholesome moment didn’t end there. Diljit was seen running behind the child to ensure she didn’t fall as she moved close to the edge of the stage. At one point, he even carried her in his arms while continuing his performance. Sharing the video, the singer captioned it: “I don’t have words. HONG KONG was the Best Night. Bahut Pyaar (much love).” The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans calling it the sweetest highlight of the concert.

The little fan’s mother also expressed her gratitude, commenting on Diljit’s post, “Thank you so much @diljitdosanjh for calling my daughter Vera on stage to perform with you… it was a breathtaking moment for us. She thoroughly enjoyed it!”

One of the comments read, "This guy... this song... and the little kid... I kept smiling throughout the video.... love and respect for Diljit..." Another comment read, "one of the best things..I saw..today...innocence...at its peak...n care at its peak...God bless..both." Another fan wrote, "He’s playing, He’s making sure she doesn’t fall, he's so focused on her, yet the singing is on point every single time is on point, that’s what we call a real artist." Another comment read, "If innocence has a face! Such a sweet baby she is, and @diljitdosanjh, you are such a gem of a person. love the way you're protecting her."

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour

The tour began on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur. After Hong Kong, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Sydney on October 26, Brisbane on October 29, Melbourne on November 1, Adelaide on November 5, Perth on November 9, Auckland on November 13, and Bangkok on December 7.

Meanwhile, Diljit was recently nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Netflix’s biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. He will compete against David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude). The film itself is also nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. Diljit will next be seen in Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.