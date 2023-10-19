Kanye West makes ‘sensational revelations’ about his life in text messages to Elon Musk

In purported text messages to Elon Musk, Kanye West has claimed that he became autistic after an unfortunate car crash in 2002. As per Ian Connor's Instagram post on Wednesday, Kanye asked him to share screenshots of the purported texts to Musk, for the public to know about it. Through text, Kanye tells Musk that he is not bipolar. Elon Musk; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West(File Photos)

“When are we going to speak You owe me nothing,” writes Kanye to Musk.

“You never have to speak to me again But if we do speak The nature of the relationship has to change I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my [2002] car accident,” reads the screenshot further.

Notably, the car crash happened in 2002 and Kanye made reference to it in his hit song Through the Wire.

In the text messages, Kanye shares how his former wife Kim Kardashian was keeping him away from their children. Interestingly, Kanye was recently photographed with his son Saint when they attended a football game in Italy.

The 46-year-old also pleads Musk to do him a friendly favour and support him against Kardashian publicly.

Kanye goes on to seemingly call Musk's social media platform X(formerly Twitter) as "struggling".

ALSO READ| ‘Here’s the thing…’: Will Smith gives official statement on estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The duo were married for seven years before their split in 2021.They share four children namely North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

After his split form Kardashian, Kanye got secretly married to his current partner Bianca Censori.

Kanye's controversial life

The 46-year-old American rapper is often involved in one controversy or the other. In recent times, he got banned by a Venetian boat company after Kanye flashed his butt while riding their vessel.

Kanye's former girlfriend Julia Fox has claimed in her upcoming book Down the Drain that the rapper used her for his personal benefits.

"I really understood him on a visceral level," said Julia.

"But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet,” she added.