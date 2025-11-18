Keith Urban performs Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club at Mar-a-Lago party

Keith Urban recently stunned the audience with his performance of Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club. The musician made an appearance at the private Mar-a-Lago party, hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. US President Donald Trump was also present at the November 15 event, People magazine reported. Keith Urban recently performed at Mar-a-Lago, with US President Donald Trump in attendance. (Instagram/keithurban)

Pratt, who was spotted sitting next to Trump, had earlier joined hands with the political leader by donating $10 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign.

Additionally, the billionaire pledged $5 billion in April to support Trump’s call to reindustrialize the US.

Keith Urban’s music appearance at the private party

Besides Pink Pony Club, Urban also performed Bob Marley’s Is This Love. For the country singer, Pink Pony Club is special, as he earlier admitted to Them.us that he almost cried when he first heard the lyrics of the song.

The song carries emotions and tells the tale of a young woman leaving her town and religious upbringing to find her true identity in California. Roan had previously admitted that she wrote the song following her visit to a gay bar, The Abbey, in West Hollywood.

Elsewhere, Urban, in the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive, revealed, “Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people—it doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there.”

He added, "God, that speaks to me.”

While Keith Urban performed in front of Trump at the private party, he earlier showed his uncertainty regarding performance at the White House. While speaking to The Hill in 2017, the musician shared, “I would like to probably answer that question when it comes up, but I’m a citizen, and I like to do what’s right.”

Also Read: CMA Awards 2025: Everything to know as Nashville gets ready for country music’s biggest night

Meanwhile, Urban’s private performance of Chappell Roan’s song came following his separation from actress Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman part ways

Kidman and Urban recently filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. The Oscar-winning actress filed for separation last month, with the reason put up as “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce filing also included a marriage dissolution and parental plan, which has been agreed upon by the former couple.

Also Read: Lil Nas X returns to court on police assault charges

FAQs

Why is Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club personal to Keith Urban?

Urban earlier shared that the song almost made him cry.

How many daughters does Keith Urban have?

Keith Urban is a father to two daughters.

Who was Keith Urban married to?

He was married to Nicole Kidman.