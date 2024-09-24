Lady Gaga credits mom for finding fiancé Michael Polansky for her: ‘She did good…’

Lady Gaga praised her mother, Cynthia Germanotta for finding her the love of her love and fiance, Michael Polansky. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, gaga gushed over her mother’s talent to spot fiance material. She gushed over her mother and Polansky in the interview as she said, “I love him so much. My mom really did good in finding him. He’s amazing.” She also shared how her mother acted as a matchmaker for the couple. Lady Gaga praised her mother for introducing her to fiancé Michael Polansky, describing him as amazing. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki(REUTERS)

Lady Gaga’s mom plays cupid for her

In the interview, the singer mentioned attending the Venice Film Festival with Polansky when she said, “It was extremely special to share that moment with him. It was our first to go out as a couple together. I love him so much. He's amazing.” She revealed in the interview that she kept comforting her partner during the international fest in Italy as she said, “He does that for me all the time in his life and his work. I just want to make sure he felt loved.”

Gaga had previously shared how the two met for the first time which was at a mutual friend’s birthday party. The Joker actress recalled, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?”

While Gaga is excited for the release of her upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux which is set to release in theatres on October 4. She shared that the only “missing piece” from her life was “real love” and with Polansky, she is “so happy”.

Lady Gaga shares the biggest challenge of playing Harley Quinn

When asked about the toughest part about playing the role of Harley Quinn, Gaga replied, “You know, I think the rose in playing a woman that is very complex. I love playing characters that have a really strong inner life and I really wanted that for her.” She continued, “And I would say the thorn for her she definitely has a particular affinity for darkness. And I think she feels like darkness heals her.”

She also revealed that the physical transformation to look like Harley was a challenge in itself. She said, “I have this like special place in my heart for her because it’s kind of broken and in pain and turmoil as she always is, and she’s kind of sweet, even though she’ll do bad things to get what she wants.”