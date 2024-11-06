Liam Payne's hotel raided by Argentina Police for a second time amid death probe

The Argentina police raided the CasaSur Palermo Hotel for the second time, where former One Direction member Liam Payne lost his life a week ago after falling from the balcony. As per a new report on TMZ, the police raided the ‘homes of 2 hotel employees and a "friend" of the former One Direction singer.’ (Also read: Will One Direction members perform at Liam Payne's funeral? Read on to find out) British singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (AFP)

Liam Payne death probe takes a fresh turn

The report added that the police conducted the fresh round of raids on Tuesday night. The law enforcement sources confirmed that the search revolved around the hotel lockers of the workers as well as reviewing the security footage of the hotel. The report added that the police are going ahead with the scoop that the “workers had contact with Liam” before the tragic incident occurred last month.

The police have been able to trace link to a ‘friend’ of the late singer, who was in contact with him through text messages on his cell phone. This ‘friend’ was not found by the investigation team during the raid.

More details

The 31-year-old British singer died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the hotel on October 16. Payne had been staying at the hotel with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. After Cassidy left, Payne's behaviour reportedly became erratic. The hotel manager then dialed 911 and said Payne was “high on drugs and alcohol.” An autopsy revealed that Payne may have fallen in a “semi-conscious or unconscious” state, suffering multiple traumas, including a cranial fracture, as a result of the fall.

His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.

The funeral is expected to take place in Liam's hometown of Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Friday.