Metro Boomin allegedly raped and impregnated a depressed, blacked out woman: New lawsuit

American super record producer Metro Boomin has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016, leading to an alleged pregnancy, according to a new lawsuit. As per details of the complaint reviewed by TMZ, a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre filed the suit against the Grammy-winning songwriter on Tuesday, October 29. Metro Boomin was accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a woman in his studio in 2016.(Spotify)

The purported victim claims to have placed her trust in the producer known for creating Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack before the alleged incident unfolded at his studio. LeMaistre and Metro reportedly grew closer during a Las Vegas trip in 2016, following her 9-month-old son’s death. Thereafter, the plaintiff is said to have slipped into depression. However, she again connected with Metro at his Los Angeles studio, where the producer invited her after they first crossed paths. Her suit further underlines that she caught the accused abusing codeine as she arrived at the destination. Metro’s friends had supposedly warned him against it.

Also read | Kanye West's Japan ‘formula’ that fuelled 50 Cent's rejection of $3m offer to perform at Trump's MSG rally

Metro Boomin allegedly raped the plaintiff when she was unconscious

Meanwhile, Vanessa herself consumed half a Xanax pill with a shot of alcohol as a cover to cope with her son’s tragic passing. Court documents establish her side of the story, suggesting she blacked out on the couch after that. Breaking out from her slumber, LeMaistre found Metro allegedly on top, raping her and performing oral sex on her. Consequently, she passed out again. Once she finally regained consciousness, the American producer told her that they were in a Beverly Hills hotel room – a shocking development that she had no memory of.

Pregnancy scare + trauma jokes on Metro Boomin track

In the aftermath of the alleged assault, the plaintiff realised that she was pregnant and terminated the pregnancy later that year. She claims not to have entered into a sexual encounter with anyone else besides Metro, attributing the result to his actions.

Also read | Diddy raped underage aspiring artists during auditions, including 10-year-old boy, per new revolting lawsuits

Vanessa, who seeks damages for mental pain inflicted on her through the incident, has also accused Metro of joking about the assault the following year on the track “Rap Saved Me,” shared with 21 Savage, Offset and Quavo. The lyrics align with the details specified in LeMaistre’s suit: “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I’m from the gutter… ain’t no changing.”